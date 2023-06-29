First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $74.12. 158,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,416. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.