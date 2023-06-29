First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Down 3.8%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Free Report) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). 27,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 60,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

First Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £26.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Property Group

In related news, insider Ben Habib bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,893.20). In related news, insider Alasdair Locke bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,057.85). Also, insider Ben Habib bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,893.20). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $7,020,000. Insiders own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

