First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AG. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.06. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 641,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 100,114 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 490,195 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,142,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

