First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.25

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $10.79. First Bank shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 20,103 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $209.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.