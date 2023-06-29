Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $510.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,019,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

FNCH traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 2,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($15.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($12.90). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 93.74% and a negative net margin of 25,084.36%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.