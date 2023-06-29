Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh Buys 19,911 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Free Report) insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh bought 19,911 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,942.15 ($8,628.10).

Terence (Siong Woon) Peh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Terence (Siong Woon) Peh bought 80,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,840.00 ($34,560.00).

On Tuesday, June 20th, Terence (Siong Woon) Peh acquired 3,112 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,022.80 ($1,348.53).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

