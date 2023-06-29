Financial Analysis: Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accor N/A N/A N/A $0.66 54.02 LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 3.21 -$17.51 million ($0.54) -5.76

Accor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accor N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -23.62% -80.87% -8.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Accor shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Accor and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.31%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Accor.

Summary

Accor beats LuxUrban Hotels on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company's own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company's consumer brand, LuxUrban.

