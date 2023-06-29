Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Down 0.2%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €48.06 ($52.24) and last traded at €48.06 ($52.24). 34,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.18 ($52.37).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.26 and its 200 day moving average is €40.24.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

