Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Raised by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,588 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

FIS stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

