Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,001. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.