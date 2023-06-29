Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $181.79 million and approximately $28.74 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00041700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,061,676 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

