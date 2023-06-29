FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $249.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

