Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.45. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,248,072 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $279.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

