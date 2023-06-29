FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

