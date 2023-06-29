FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.
Insider Activity
Insperity Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,532. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.68 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Insperity Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.
Insperity Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insperity
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.