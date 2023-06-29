FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

