FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $544.86. 142,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

