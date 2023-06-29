FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Medpace by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 218.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,559. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.