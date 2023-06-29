FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $698.53. The stock had a trading volume of 175,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $760.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $759.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

