FCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,482 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Amgen by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

AMGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.27. 229,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,533. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

