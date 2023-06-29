FCF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,441 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.48. The stock had a trading volume of 381,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.53. The company has a market capitalization of $221.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

