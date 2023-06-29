FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,842 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.10. 905,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,638,393 shares of company stock valued at $189,467,712 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

