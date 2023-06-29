Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPUFree Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of FATPU remained flat at $10.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

