Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of FATPU remained flat at $10.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.51.
Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fat Projects Acquisition
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.