Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FICO traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $790.94. 15,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.92. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $815.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

