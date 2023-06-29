FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $395.38. 43,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,298. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.