FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.56% of FactSet Research Systems worth $88,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $394.76. The company had a trading volume of 48,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,373. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.72 and a 200-day moving average of $410.70.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

