Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.05% of Expro Group worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 653,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expro Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,115.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of XPRO opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

