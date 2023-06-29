Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 1.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $108.98 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.