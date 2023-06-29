Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SNMP opened at $0.02 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure ( NYSE:SNMP ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

