Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 390.0% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

