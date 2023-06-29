EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $11.05. EVE shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 23,367 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EVEX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Institutional Trading of EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVE by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.