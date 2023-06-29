EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $11.05. EVE shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 23,367 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on EVEX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.
EVE Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.
Institutional Trading of EVE
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVE by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
See Also
