Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Reaches $1.42

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00004714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $42.60 million and approximately $14,993.26 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

