Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.80 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,850.99 or 0.06083917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $222.53 billion and approximately $5.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00041570 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029879 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016130 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013258 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004430 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003072 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,221,505 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
