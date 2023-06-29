ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 57,950 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

