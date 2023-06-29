ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

