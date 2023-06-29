ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 149,673 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.