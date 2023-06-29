ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.31 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.