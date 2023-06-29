ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,936 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

