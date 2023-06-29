ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after buying an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after buying an additional 304,778 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

