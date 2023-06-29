ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $267,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

