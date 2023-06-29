ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

