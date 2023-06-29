ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CLX opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.31. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

