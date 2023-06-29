ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

