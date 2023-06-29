ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

