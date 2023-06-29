ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

