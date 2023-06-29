ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $157,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

