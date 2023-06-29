ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after acquiring an additional 208,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

