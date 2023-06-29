EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.33-$2.40 EPS.

EPAM opened at $227.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.09. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

