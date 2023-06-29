Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Up 5.6%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.08. 230,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,179,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enviva Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,076,850 in the last three months. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,416,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $936,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,968 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after buying an additional 530,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after buying an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 25.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after buying an additional 425,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Articles

