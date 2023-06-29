Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Susan (Sue) Klose Purchases 500,000 Shares

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Free Report) insider Susan (Sue) Klose acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($28,000.00).
Envirosuite Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.
Envirosuite Company Profile
